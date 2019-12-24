Sharon Christensen Acquires 1,050 Shares of Jumbo Interactive Ltd (ASX:JIN) Stock

Jumbo Interactive Ltd (ASX:JIN) insider Sharon Christensen acquired 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$14.38 ($10.20) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,097.95 ($10,707.77).

Shares of ASX JIN traded up A$0.08 ($0.06) during trading on Tuesday, reaching A$14.73 ($10.45). 698,305 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $919.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is A$19.53 and its 200 day moving average price is A$20.66. Jumbo Interactive Ltd has a twelve month low of A$6.51 ($4.62) and a twelve month high of A$27.92 ($19.80).

About Jumbo Interactive

Jumbo Interactive Limited engages in the retail of lottery tickets through Internet and mobile devices primarily in Australia and Fiji. It operates through two segments, Internet Lotteries Australia and Other. The company is involved in the sale of official government and charity lotteries through digital platforms; and online sale of payroll software system.

