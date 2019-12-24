SLFWLTH SMSF Leadrs ETF Units FP (ASX:SELF) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.06

SLFWLTH SMSF Leadrs ETF Units FP (ASX:SELF) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Thursday, January 16th. This represents a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

