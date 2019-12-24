SophiaTX (SPHTX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $14,688.00

SophiaTX (CURRENCY:SPHTX) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 24th. One SophiaTX token can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Hotbit and Kucoin. During the last seven days, SophiaTX has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. SophiaTX has a market cap of $409,264.00 and approximately $14,688.00 worth of SophiaTX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SophiaTX Token Profile

SophiaTX is a token. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. SophiaTX’s total supply is 356,371,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,877,003 tokens. SophiaTX’s official Twitter account is @sophia_tx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SophiaTX is /r/SophiaTXproject. SophiaTX’s official website is www.sophiatx.com.

Buying and Selling SophiaTX

SophiaTX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Hotbit, Liquid and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SophiaTX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SophiaTX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SophiaTX using one of the exchanges listed above.

