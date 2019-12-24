Spendcoin (SPND) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.24 Million

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 24th. One Spendcoin token can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store and LATOKEN. Spendcoin has a market cap of $1.24 million and $454,759.00 worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Spendcoin has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Spendcoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013867 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00184297 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.07 or 0.01195914 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00025453 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00119312 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Spendcoin Profile

Spendcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 953,651,494 tokens. The official website for Spendcoin is spendcoin.org. The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Spendcoin is medium.com/Spend. Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation.

Spendcoin Token Trading

Spendcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Token Store. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spendcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spendcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spendcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spendcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.