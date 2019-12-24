STPT Reaches Market Cap of $6.95 Million (STPT)

STPT (CURRENCY:STPT) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 24th. One STPT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000139 BTC on exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex. Over the last seven days, STPT has traded 28.6% lower against the US dollar. STPT has a market cap of $6.95 million and approximately $772,935.00 worth of STPT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About STPT

STPT’s total supply is 1,966,845,605 tokens and its circulating supply is 686,372,049 tokens. STPT’s official message board is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol. STPT’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks. STPT’s official website is stp.network.

STPT Token Trading

STPT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STPT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STPT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STPT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

