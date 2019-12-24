SwftCoin (SWFTC) Market Cap Reaches $3.27 Million

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 24th. One SwftCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Huobi and HitBTC. SwftCoin has a market cap of $3.27 million and approximately $1.96 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SwftCoin has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00038942 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.60 or 0.06106485 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000478 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029719 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001950 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002574 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00001276 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00023332 BTC.

SwftCoin Profile

SwftCoin is a token. It launched on October 25th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,639,990,384 tokens. SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SwftCoin is www.swftcoin.com. The official message board for SwftCoin is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html.

Buying and Selling SwftCoin

SwftCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, OKEx and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwftCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SwftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

