Syscoin (SYS) Market Cap Reaches $11.81 Million

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 24th. One Syscoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0206 or 0.00000283 BTC on exchanges including Bittylicious, Binance, Tux Exchange and YoBit. Over the last week, Syscoin has traded up 4.8% against the dollar. Syscoin has a total market cap of $11.81 million and approximately $198,290.00 worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.26 or 0.00553320 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00011094 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000051 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00008956 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000497 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

Syscoin (SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 573,116,689 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org.

Syscoin Coin Trading

Syscoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious, Upbit, Bittrex, Sistemkoin, YoBit, Binance, Tux Exchange, Livecoin, Poloniex and Trade By Trade. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

