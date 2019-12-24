TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $9,663.00

TEAM (TokenStars) (CURRENCY:TEAM) traded 40% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. During the last week, TEAM (TokenStars) has traded 101% higher against the U.S. dollar. TEAM (TokenStars) has a total market cap of $376,919.00 and approximately $9,663.00 worth of TEAM (TokenStars) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TEAM (TokenStars) token can currently be purchased for $0.0318 or 0.00000435 BTC on popular exchanges including Bit-Z and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00008656 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00001064 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000177 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About TEAM (TokenStars)

TEAM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 11th, 2016. TEAM (TokenStars)’s total supply is 17,818,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,847,457 tokens. TEAM (TokenStars)’s official Twitter account is @teamupcoin. TEAM (TokenStars)’s official message board is medium.com/@tokenstars. The official website for TEAM (TokenStars) is tokenstars.com/team.

TEAM (TokenStars) Token Trading

TEAM (TokenStars) can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEAM (TokenStars) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TEAM (TokenStars) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TEAM (TokenStars) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

