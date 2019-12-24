The Force Protocol Trading Up 2.7% Over Last Week (FOR)

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 24th. The Force Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.18 million and approximately $729,950.00 worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Force Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0128 or 0.00000175 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and Bibox. In the last seven days, The Force Protocol has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007227 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008581 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001607 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

The Force Protocol Profile

FOR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,332,045 tokens. The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for The Force Protocol is www.theforceprotocol.com. The Force Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol.

Buying and Selling The Force Protocol

The Force Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Force Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Force Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Force Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

