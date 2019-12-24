TigerCash 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $10.43 Million (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 24th. TigerCash has a market cap of $148,615.00 and $10.43 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TigerCash token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0147 or 0.00000201 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TigerCash has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.92 or 0.02512424 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TigerCash Profile

TigerCash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. TigerCash's total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,138,487 tokens. The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger. TigerCash's official website is www.cointiger.com.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TigerCash Token Trading

TigerCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TigerCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

