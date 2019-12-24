TOKPIE Trading Up 20% Over Last 7 Days (TKP)

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded up 15% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. In the last seven days, TOKPIE has traded up 20% against the dollar. TOKPIE has a total market capitalization of $33,498.00 and approximately $376.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TOKPIE token can now be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges including VinDAX and token.store.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

3DCoin (3DC) traded up 223.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000248 BTC.

SwiftCash (SWIFT) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 42.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About TOKPIE

TOKPIE (CRYPTO:TKP) is a token. TOKPIE's total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,830,712 tokens. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TOKPIE is tokpie.io.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TOKPIE Token Trading

TOKPIE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: token.store and VinDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOKPIE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TOKPIE using one of the exchanges listed above.

