Townsquare Media Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:TSQ)

Townsquare Media Inc (NYSE:TSQ) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th.

Townsquare Media has a dividend payout ratio of 28.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Townsquare Media to earn $1.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.1%.

TSQ traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,220. The company has a market cap of $185.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.58. Townsquare Media has a 1 year low of $3.95 and a 1 year high of $10.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The business had revenue of $112.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.30 million. Townsquare Media had a positive return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Townsquare Media will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Townsquare Media from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. The company provides advertising and marketing solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications.

