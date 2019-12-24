TrustVerse (TRV) Reaches Market Cap of $3.05 Million

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded down 12.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 24th. TrustVerse has a market cap of $3.05 million and $85,370.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TrustVerse has traded down 30.9% against the dollar. One TrustVerse token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000144 BTC on exchanges including Bithumb Global and Cobinhood.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00038942 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.60 or 0.06106485 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000478 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029719 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001950 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002574 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00001276 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00023332 BTC.

TrustVerse Profile

TrustVerse (TRV) is a token. Its genesis date was July 5th, 2017. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 288,960,828 tokens. The official message board for TrustVerse is medium.com/@trustverse_official. TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_. The official website for TrustVerse is trustverse.io.

TrustVerse Token Trading

TrustVerse can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global and Cobinhood. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustVerse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrustVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

