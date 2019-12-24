Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) Price Reaches $0.0148

Ultimate Secure Cash (CURRENCY:USC) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Ultimate Secure Cash has a market cap of $152,898.00 and $241.00 worth of Ultimate Secure Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultimate Secure Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0148 or 0.00000203 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and Livecoin. During the last week, Ultimate Secure Cash has traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ultimate Secure Cash Coin Profile

USC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 9th, 2017. Ultimate Secure Cash’s total supply is 38,602,656 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,113 coins. Ultimate Secure Cash’s official website is ultimatesecurecash.info. Ultimate Secure Cash’s official Twitter account is @USC_Care.

Buying and Selling Ultimate Secure Cash

Ultimate Secure Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultimate Secure Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultimate Secure Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultimate Secure Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

