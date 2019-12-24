Unikoin Gold Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $197.00 (UKG)

Unikoin Gold (CURRENCY:UKG) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 24th. Unikoin Gold has a market cap of $1.38 million and $197.00 worth of Unikoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unikoin Gold token can currently be purchased for $0.0095 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Radar Relay, DDEX and OKEx. In the last week, Unikoin Gold has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013867 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00184297 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.07 or 0.01195914 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00025453 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00119312 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Unikoin Gold

Unikoin Gold’s launch date was September 25th, 2017. Unikoin Gold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 145,847,371 tokens. Unikoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @UnikoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Unikoin Gold is unikrn.com. The official message board for Unikoin Gold is unikrn.com. The Reddit community for Unikoin Gold is /r/UnikoinGold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Unikoin Gold

Unikoin Gold can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Radar Relay, Upbit, Bittrex, DDEX and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unikoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unikoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unikoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

