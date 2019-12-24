Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) & EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) Head-To-Head Comparison

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) and EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Uxin and EVO Payments, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Uxin 0 1 1 0 2.50 EVO Payments 1 4 2 0 2.14

Uxin presently has a consensus price target of $6.85, indicating a potential upside of 184.23%. EVO Payments has a consensus price target of $28.21, indicating a potential upside of 7.34%. Given Uxin’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Uxin is more favorable than EVO Payments.

Profitability

This table compares Uxin and EVO Payments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Uxin -40.31% -58.49% -16.18% EVO Payments -2.11% -5.02% 2.94%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.4% of Uxin shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.2% of EVO Payments shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.2% of EVO Payments shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Uxin and EVO Payments’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Uxin $483.08 million 1.46 -$221.84 million ($3.40) -0.71 EVO Payments $564.75 million 3.82 -$14.71 million ($1.48) -17.76

EVO Payments has higher revenue and earnings than Uxin. EVO Payments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Uxin, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Uxin has a beta of -1.94, meaning that its stock price is 294% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EVO Payments has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

EVO Payments beats Uxin on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Uxin

Uxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an used car e-commerce platform in China. It operates Uxin Used Car, an application that provides consumers with customized car recommendation, financing, title transfer, delivery, insurance referral, warranty and other related services; and Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions. The company facilitates used car transaction services and financing solutions offered by third-party financing partners to buyers for their used car purchases. Uxin Limited was founded in 2011 and is based in Beijing, China.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc. operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 550,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 950 million transactions in North America and approximately 2.1 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions. The company also offers processing capabilities for specific industries and provides merchants with recurring billing, multi-currency authorization and settlement, and cross-border processing. In addition, it provides other services that enable through technical integrations with third-party providers. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

