Vaneck China Ashare ETF Units FP (ASX:CETF) Declares $0.76 Final Dividend

Vaneck China Ashare ETF Units FP (ASX:CETF) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.757 per share on Thursday, January 16th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th.

