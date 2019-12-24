Vaneck Gold Miners ETF Units FP (ASX:GDX) Declares $0.23 Final Dividend

Vaneck Gold Miners ETF Units FP (ASX:GDX) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.234 per share on Thursday, January 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th.

GDX stock traded up A$1.26 ($0.89) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching A$40.57 ($28.77). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,434 shares.

Further Reading: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vaneck Gold Miners ETF Units FP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaneck Gold Miners ETF Units FP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.