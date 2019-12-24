Vaneck US Wide MOAT ETF Units FP Declares Final Dividend of $0.88 (ASX:MOAT)

Vaneck US Wide MOAT ETF Units FP (ASX:MOAT) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.881 per share on Thursday, January 16th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th.

ASX MOAT traded down A$0.97 ($0.69) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting A$79.90 ($56.67). The company had a trading volume of 2,479 shares.

