Verasity (VRA) Trading 61.3% Higher This Week

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded up 20.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 24th. During the last week, Verasity has traded 61.3% higher against the US dollar. Verasity has a total market cap of $3.13 million and $802,300.00 worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verasity token can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges including ProBit Exchange and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Verasity

Verasity is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,839,985,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,881,289,143 tokens. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verasity

Verasity can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

