Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Brokerages expect Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS) to post $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Verso’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.09. Verso reported earnings of $1.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 45.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verso will report full-year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.27). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Verso.

Get Verso alerts:

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $1.02. The company had revenue of $616.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.70 million. Verso had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 15.45%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VRS shares. ValuEngine upgraded Verso from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Verso from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Verso from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Verso during the second quarter worth about $603,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Verso in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verso by 3,665.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 455,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,679,000 after acquiring an additional 443,485 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verso by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 13,159 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Verso by 241.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 7,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VRS traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.86. 7,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,124. Verso has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $26.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $614.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.20.

Verso Company Profile

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verso (VRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.