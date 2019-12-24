Virtacoin (VTA) Market Cap Hits $1,324.00

Virtacoin (CURRENCY:VTA) traded down 31.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Over the last week, Virtacoin has traded up 11.6% against the US dollar. One Virtacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Virtacoin has a market capitalization of $1,324.00 and $1.00 worth of Virtacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

AC3 (AC3) traded up 129.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000022 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000073 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Virtacoin Profile

VTA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 13th, 2016. Virtacoin’s total supply is 12,666,916,683 coins and its circulating supply is 5,201,310,113 coins. Virtacoin’s official Twitter account is @virtacoinplus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Virtacoin’s official website is www.virtacoin.world. The Reddit community for Virtacoin is /r/virtacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Virtacoin

Virtacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Virtacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Virtacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Virtacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

