Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) will announce earnings per share of $0.64 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Vistra Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.31. Vistra Energy reported earnings per share of ($0.32) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Vistra Energy will report full year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $2.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Vistra Energy.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Vistra Energy had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 5.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VST shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Vistra Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Vistra Energy from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vistra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vistra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Vistra Energy in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

In other Vistra Energy news, major shareholder Brookfield Asset Management In sold 20,801,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $501,107,436.39. Also, CEO Curtis A. Morgan sold 15,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total transaction of $396,301.20. Insiders have sold a total of 20,828,699 shares of company stock worth $501,820,810 over the last 90 days. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VST. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vistra Energy by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,925,000 after purchasing an additional 89,962 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy by 651.2% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 198,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,500,000 after purchasing an additional 172,306 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy by 39.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 24,142 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vistra Energy by 35.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,181,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,746,000 after buying an additional 307,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Vistra Energy by 13.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 291,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,607,000 after buying an additional 35,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VST stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.49. 69,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,480,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of -1,174.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.54. Vistra Energy has a 12 month low of $20.83 and a 12 month high of $27.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Vistra Energy’s payout ratio is presently -2,500.00%.

Vistra Energy Company Profile

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

