VNGD US Total Market Chess Depositary Interests 1:1 Announces Interim Dividend of $1.09 (ASX:VTS)

VNGD US Total Market Chess Depositary Interests 1:1 (ASX:VTS) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a dividend of 1.092 per share on Monday, January 27th. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th.

ASX VTS traded down A$0.48 ($0.34) during trading on Tuesday, hitting A$237.50 ($168.44). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,125 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is A$232.68.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for VNGD US Total Market Chess Depositary Interests 1:1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VNGD US Total Market Chess Depositary Interests 1:1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.