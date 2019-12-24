VoteCoin Trading 3.8% Lower Over Last Week (VOT)

VoteCoin (CURRENCY:VOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. VoteCoin has a market cap of $104,215.00 and approximately $47.00 worth of VoteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VoteCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Crex24. In the last week, VoteCoin has traded down 3.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00386145 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00071401 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00096002 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000433 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001566 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000613 BTC.

About VoteCoin

VoteCoin (VOT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. VoteCoin’s total supply is 71,493,000 coins. VoteCoin’s official website is votecoin.site. VoteCoin’s official Twitter account is @vote_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VoteCoin

VoteCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VoteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VoteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VoteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

