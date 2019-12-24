Wavesbet 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $41,774.00 (WBET)

Wavesbet (CURRENCY:WBET) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One Wavesbet token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B and STEX. Wavesbet has a total market capitalization of $128,711.00 and approximately $41,774.00 worth of Wavesbet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wavesbet has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00024170 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003482 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00001225 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Wavesbet Profile

Wavesbet (WBET) is a token. Wavesbet’s total supply is 59,499,999,948 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,499,999,948 tokens. Wavesbet’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wavesbet’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesbet. Wavesbet’s official website is wavesbet.io.

Wavesbet Token Trading

Wavesbet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wavesbet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wavesbet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wavesbet using one of the exchanges listed above.

