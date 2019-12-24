Webchain (WEB) Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

Webchain (CURRENCY:WEB) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Over the last week, Webchain has traded 29.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Webchain has a market capitalization of $59,430.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Webchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Webchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, EscoDEX, ChaoEX and RaisEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.21 or 0.00634680 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003669 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001648 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001714 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Webchain Profile

WEB is a coin. Its launch date was October 1st, 2017. Webchain’s total supply is 513,893,272 coins and its circulating supply is 163,892,747 coins. The official message board for Webchain is webchain.network/news/archive. The Reddit community for Webchain is /r/Webchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Webchain is webchain.network. Webchain’s official Twitter account is @thewebchain.

Buying and Selling Webchain

Webchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, EscoDEX, Coinroom, ChaoEX , BiteBTC and RaisEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Webchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Webchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Webchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

