Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for UniCredit (UCG)

UniCredit (BIT: UCG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/9/2019 – UniCredit was given a new €17.50 ($20.35) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/9/2019 – UniCredit was given a new €14.90 ($17.33) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/4/2019 – UniCredit was given a new €14.80 ($17.21) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/4/2019 – UniCredit was given a new €14.80 ($17.21) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/4/2019 – UniCredit was given a new €14.00 ($16.28) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/3/2019 – UniCredit was given a new €16.90 ($19.65) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/2/2019 – UniCredit was given a new €12.80 ($14.88) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/2/2019 – UniCredit was given a new €15.00 ($17.44) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/25/2019 – UniCredit was given a new €12.80 ($14.88) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/25/2019 – UniCredit was given a new €14.60 ($16.98) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/25/2019 – UniCredit was given a new €14.00 ($16.28) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/25/2019 – UniCredit was given a new €14.00 ($16.28) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/22/2019 – UniCredit was given a new €15.50 ($18.02) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/18/2019 – UniCredit was given a new €16.90 ($19.65) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/18/2019 – UniCredit was given a new €14.80 ($17.21) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/13/2019 – UniCredit was given a new €14.00 ($16.28) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/11/2019 – UniCredit was given a new €14.80 ($17.21) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/8/2019 – UniCredit was given a new €14.00 ($16.28) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/7/2019 – UniCredit was given a new €14.00 ($16.28) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/7/2019 – UniCredit was given a new €16.70 ($19.42) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/7/2019 – UniCredit was given a new €14.00 ($16.28) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/7/2019 – UniCredit was given a new €16.00 ($18.60) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/1/2019 – UniCredit was given a new €16.70 ($19.42) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/25/2019 – UniCredit was given a new €11.30 ($13.14) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

UniCredit SpA has a twelve month low of €12.82 ($14.91) and a twelve month high of €18.38 ($21.37).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, and Fineco segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

