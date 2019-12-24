WINk (WIN) Reaches Market Cap of $18.79 Million

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Over the last seven days, WINk has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. WINk has a total market cap of $18.79 million and approximately $10.69 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WINk coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Particl (PART) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00008992 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00001063 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000335 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 29.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000177 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About WINk

WINk is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 26th, 2017. WINk’s total supply is 999,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,500,113,934 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink.

Buying and Selling WINk

WINk can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WINk using one of the exchanges listed above.

