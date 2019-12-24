Zacks: Analysts Expect Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Blackline’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. Blackline reported earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 333.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blackline will report full year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Blackline.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $74.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.33 million. Blackline had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 11.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BL. ValuEngine lowered shares of Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Blackline in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Blackline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. First Analysis began coverage on shares of Blackline in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

NASDAQ:BL traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $52.49. 6,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.87. Blackline has a 52 week low of $36.85 and a 52 week high of $56.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.88 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.14.

In related news, insider Morgan Karole Prager sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $523,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,734,163.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total transaction of $1,566,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,009,747.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,941 shares of company stock worth $3,433,496. Company insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Blackline by 16.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its holdings in Blackline by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 7,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackline by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 47,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Blackline by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Blackline by 7.8% in the third quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 5,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Blackline Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

