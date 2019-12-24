Zacks: Analysts Set $5.80 Price Target for VirTra Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI)

VirTra Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus target price of $5.80 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.07) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned VirTra Systems an industry rank of 15 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised VirTra Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. TheStreet raised VirTra Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VirTra Systems stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in VirTra Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) by 41.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.16% of VirTra Systems worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VirTra Systems stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,686. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.82. The firm has a market cap of $31.75 million, a P/E ratio of 43.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. VirTra Systems has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $4.80.

VirTra Systems (NASDAQ:VTSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 million. VirTra Systems had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. Sell-side analysts expect that VirTra Systems will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About VirTra Systems

VirTra, Inc develops, sells, and supports use of force training and marksmanship firearms training systems and accessories for law enforcement, military, educational, and civilian use worldwide. Its products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces and budgets; V-100, a single-screen based simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; V-ST, a realistic single screen simulated shooting range simulator; and Top Subject Mater Expert Content, a content supplied with its simulators.

