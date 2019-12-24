Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) to Announce $0.15 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Altice USA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.22. Altice USA reported earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Altice USA will report full-year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.49. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $1.12. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Altice USA.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. Altice USA had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Altice USA’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

ATUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark upped their target price on Altice USA from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Altice USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Altice USA from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

Shares of Altice USA stock traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $27.04. 935,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,185,566. Altice USA has a 52 week low of $15.15 and a 52 week high of $31.78. The company has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 338.00 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.57.

In other news, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker sold 12,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $345,654.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,677. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 26.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA in the third quarter valued at $138,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Altice USA in the third quarter valued at about $147,000. Whitnell & Co. bought a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 56.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

