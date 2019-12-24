Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Valeritas Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VLRX) to Announce -$1.67 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Valeritas Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VLRX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.67) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Valeritas’ earnings. Valeritas posted earnings of ($4.00) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 58.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valeritas will report full year earnings of ($9.36) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($6.32) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Valeritas.

Valeritas (NASDAQ:VLRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.52) by $0.61. Valeritas had a negative net margin of 183.82% and a negative return on equity of 1,142.30%. The business had revenue of $8.46 million during the quarter.

VLRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valeritas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Valeritas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of Valeritas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Valeritas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday.

In other news, major shareholder Armistice Capital, Llc sold 1,060,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.75, for a total value of $795,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Valeritas stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valeritas Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VLRX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 54,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.65% of Valeritas as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLRX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.62. The company had a trading volume of 13,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,748. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.01. Valeritas has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $11.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.04.

About Valeritas

Valeritas Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of technologies to treat patients with Type 2 diabetes in the United States. The company offers V-Go, a wearable insulin delivery device for basal-bolus therapy. It also develops V-Go Prefill that is in the design-development stage for eliminating the device-filling process and the need for EZ fill refrigeration for patients with Type 2 diabetes; and V-Go SIM for real-time tracking information of basal and bolus dosing utilization.

