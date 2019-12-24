ZClassic Price Up 8.8% Over Last 7 Days (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00002511 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange. ZClassic has a total market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $844.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ZClassic has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00386145 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00071401 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00096002 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001564 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 8,030,424 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org.

ZClassic Coin Trading

ZClassic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Bittrex, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

