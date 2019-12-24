Zcoin (XZC) Price Tops $2.94 on Top Exchanges

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 24th. One Zcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.94 or 0.00040380 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinroom, Huobi, BX Thailand and LiteBit.eu. Zcoin has a total market cap of $26.77 million and approximately $2.60 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zcoin has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7,281.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.48 or 0.01738404 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $188.39 or 0.02589339 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.26 or 0.00553320 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00011094 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.08 or 0.00633338 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00023615 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00054896 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013803 BTC.

Zcoin Profile

Zcoin (CRYPTO:XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,095,243 coins. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io.

Zcoin Coin Trading

Zcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Upbit, Sistemkoin, Indodax, Coinroom, LiteBit.eu, QBTC, Koinex, CryptoBridge, TDAX, Huobi, Bittrex, CoinExchange, BX Thailand and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

