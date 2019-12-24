Zeepin (ZPT) Price Reaches $0.0012 on Top Exchanges

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. One Zeepin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, HitBTC, Gate.io and LBank. Zeepin has a total market capitalization of $602,290.00 and $1.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zeepin has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zeepin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013817 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00182694 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.20 or 0.01198473 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000186 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025248 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00119279 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Zeepin

Zeepin’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io. The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin.

Buying and Selling Zeepin

Zeepin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Gate.io, LBank and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zeepin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zeepin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.