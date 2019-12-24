ZelCash Price Tops $0.0370 on Major Exchanges (ZEL)

ZelCash (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded up 4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 24th. One ZelCash coin can now be bought for $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, TradeOgre and STEX. In the last seven days, ZelCash has traded 12% lower against the dollar. ZelCash has a market cap of $3.22 million and $5.67 million worth of ZelCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00060179 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00066524 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.42 or 0.00582640 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00233730 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004737 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00086095 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001823 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About ZelCash

ZEL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. ZelCash’s total supply is 86,939,300 coins. The Reddit community for ZelCash is /r/zelcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZelCash’s official website is zel.cash. ZelCash’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash.

ZelCash Coin Trading

ZelCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, TradeOgre and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZelCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZelCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

