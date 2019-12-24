Zetacoin (ZET) Price Tops $0.0012

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One Zetacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Novaexchange, CoinEgg and YoBit. Zetacoin has a market capitalization of $196,752.00 and $10,363.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Zetacoin has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7,290.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.26 or 0.02599446 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.13 or 0.00577854 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006483 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00021331 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 26.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000509 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Zetacoin Coin Profile

Zetacoin (ZET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 170,826,898 coins. Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zetacoin is www.zetac.org.

Zetacoin Coin Trading

Zetacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit, Novaexchange and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zetacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zetacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

