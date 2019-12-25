$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE:CLPR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE:CLPR) will announce $0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Clipper Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.12. Clipper Realty also posted earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clipper Realty will report full year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.54 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Clipper Realty.

CLPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Clipper Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Clipper Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, B. Riley set a $18.00 target price on Clipper Realty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th.

NYSE CLPR opened at $10.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.82 million, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.50. Clipper Realty has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $13.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th were paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. Clipper Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.44%.

In other Clipper Realty news, Director Howard M. Lorber bought 13,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $134,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $200,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Bistricer bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.97 per share, for a total transaction of $199,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,278,058 shares in the company, valued at $42,652,238.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 44,656 shares of company stock valued at $444,616. 32.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,627,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,180,000 after buying an additional 430,053 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 23.4% during the second quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC now owns 202,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 38,400 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clipper Realty during the second quarter valued at about $789,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 254,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 46,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

Clipper Realty Company Profile

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

