$0.17 EPS Expected for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Grocery Outlet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Grocery Outlet.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $652.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.60 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

GO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $51.00 target price on shares of Grocery Outlet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Grocery Outlet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.89.

In other Grocery Outlet news, CAO Pamela B. Burke sold 26,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total transaction of $866,098.40. Also, EVP Thomas H. Mcmahon sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total transaction of $1,636,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,119,742 shares of company stock valued at $396,557,958.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet in the second quarter valued at $25,921,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Grocery Outlet by 798.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 61,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 54,780 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,984,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the second quarter worth about $486,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the second quarter worth about $1,795,000.

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,998. Grocery Outlet has a twelve month low of $27.75 and a twelve month high of $47.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.83.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grocery Outlet (GO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.