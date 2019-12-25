$0.74 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) to announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cousins Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.75. Cousins Properties reported earnings of $0.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cousins Properties will report full-year earnings of $2.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $2.97. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $2.83. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cousins Properties.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $180.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.03 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 1.55%. Cousins Properties’s revenue was up 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on CUZ shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Cousins Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cousins Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 676.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,341,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911,649 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the third quarter worth $116,292,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 0.8% in the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,180,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,951,000 after purchasing an additional 16,999 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 79.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,280,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,328,000 after purchasing an additional 568,285 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,103,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,470,000 after purchasing an additional 9,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CUZ traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.94. 192,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Cousins Properties has a 12-month low of $30.12 and a 12-month high of $41.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.03%.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

