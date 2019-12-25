$0.82 Earnings Per Share Expected for E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.82 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for E*TRADE Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.85. E*TRADE Financial reported earnings of $1.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 22.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that E*TRADE Financial will report full year earnings of $3.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $3.92. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $3.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for E*TRADE Financial.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 35.79%. The business had revenue of $767.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. E*TRADE Financial’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

ETFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded E*TRADE Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $45.50 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.88.

Shares of E*TRADE Financial stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.78. 439,928 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,026,862. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. E*TRADE Financial has a 52-week low of $34.68 and a 52-week high of $52.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETFC. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in E*TRADE Financial by 4.6% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 17.4% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 5.8% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 2.6% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

About E*TRADE Financial

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

