$0.91 EPS Expected for Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) to post earnings of $0.91 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hospitality Properties Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.91 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.90. Hospitality Properties Trust reported earnings of $0.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 49.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Hospitality Properties Trust will report full-year earnings of $3.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.77. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $3.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hospitality Properties Trust.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $599.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.35 million. Hospitality Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 12.50% and a negative return on equity of 10.78%. Hospitality Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Hospitality Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. BidaskClub upgraded Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SVC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 46.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 598,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,734,000 after purchasing an additional 190,582 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in Hospitality Properties Trust by 1,486.2% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 37,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 35,222 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Hospitality Properties Trust by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 305,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,650,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Hospitality Properties Trust by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 289,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,244,000 after buying an additional 52,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Hospitality Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at $455,000. 73.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SVC stock opened at $24.17 on Wednesday. Hospitality Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $22.47 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.90.

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

