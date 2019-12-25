0x Trading Down 6.9% This Week (ZRX)

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. 0x has a total market capitalization of $110.39 million and approximately $12.58 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0x token can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00002510 BTC on exchanges including C2CX, Huobi, HitBTC and Mercatox. Over the last week, 0x has traded down 6.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013896 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00181544 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.12 or 0.01197228 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000615 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024783 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00119766 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

0x Profile

0x was first traded on August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 604,421,968 tokens. The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 0x is 0xproject.com.

Buying and Selling 0x

0x can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Cobinhood, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), DigiFinex, FCoin, OKEx, Poloniex, Crex24, WazirX, Mercatox, CoinTiger, Hotbit, HitBTC, Iquant, Fatbtc, Binance, Upbit, Bitbns, Gate.io, OTCBTC, ZB.COM, Koinex, ABCC, Liqui, Zebpay, Tokenomy, Huobi, IDEX, AirSwap, Kucoin, BitMart, Vebitcoin, Bithumb, GOPAX, C2CX, BitBay, DDEX, Bittrex, Independent Reserve, Gatecoin, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Radar Relay, Bilaxy, Livecoin and Coinone. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

