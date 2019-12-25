0xBitcoin (0xBTC) Price Hits $0.0536 on Exchanges

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. In the last week, 0xBitcoin has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. 0xBitcoin has a market cap of $296,223.00 and $595,795.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0xBitcoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0536 or 0.00000735 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX and Mercatox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038395 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $442.67 or 0.06071053 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000482 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029691 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001929 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002580 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00001255 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000283 BTC.

0xBitcoin Profile

0xBitcoin (0xBTC) is a token. It launched on February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,529,800 tokens. 0xBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@0xBitcoin. 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20. The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0xBitcoin’s official website is 0xbitcoin.org.

0xBitcoin Token Trading

0xBitcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xBitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0xBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

