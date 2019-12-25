$1.46 Billion in Sales Expected for Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) to announce $1.46 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.47 billion. Taylor Morrison Home also posted sales of $1.46 billion during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will report full year sales of $4.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.73 billion to $4.76 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.87 billion to $5.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Taylor Morrison Home.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TMHC shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. G.Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, November 7th. B. Riley set a $29.00 price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 148,512 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 875.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMHC stock opened at $21.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.19. Taylor Morrison Home has a twelve month low of $15.03 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.80.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

