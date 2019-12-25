$1.98 Billion in Sales Expected for Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) to announce $1.98 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fortive’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.99 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.95 billion. Fortive posted sales of $1.76 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortive will report full year sales of $7.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.27 billion to $7.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $7.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.71 billion to $7.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Fortive.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 37.57%. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank set a $86.00 target price on shares of Fortive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.15.

FTV stock opened at $76.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.15. Fortive has a fifty-two week low of $62.89 and a fifty-two week high of $89.48. The firm has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.15%.

In related news, SVP Martin Gafinowitz sold 18,543 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.41, for a total transaction of $1,342,698.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,325,647.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Fortive by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,759,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $531,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490,746 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,346,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,356,000 after purchasing an additional 28,760 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 23,241.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,906,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889,862 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 7.7% during the second quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,398,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,509,000 after purchasing an additional 171,237 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 14.8% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,232,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,961,000 after purchasing an additional 287,449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

