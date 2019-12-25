$1.99 Billion in Sales Expected for SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) to announce sales of $1.99 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SpartanNash’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.99 billion and the lowest is $1.98 billion. SpartanNash reported sales of $1.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SpartanNash will report full year sales of $8.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.52 billion to $8.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $8.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.80 billion to $8.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SpartanNash.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. SpartanNash had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 6.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. BidaskClub cut SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPTN opened at $14.31 on Wednesday. SpartanNash has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $22.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $522.35 million, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.49 and its 200-day moving average is $12.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.64%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SpartanNash in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,803,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 949.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 543,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,433,000 after purchasing an additional 492,007 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of SpartanNash by 53.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 817,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,542,000 after purchasing an additional 285,630 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SpartanNash by 9.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,681,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,288,000 after purchasing an additional 223,193 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 115.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 411,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 220,266 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

