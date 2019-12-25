$13.20 Million in Sales Expected for Joint Corp (NASDAQ:JYNT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Joint Corp (NASDAQ:JYNT) will report $13.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Joint’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.04 million and the highest estimate coming in at $13.35 million. Joint reported sales of $9.07 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Joint will report full-year sales of $47.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $47.62 million to $47.93 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $60.42 million, with estimates ranging from $59.64 million to $61.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Joint.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Joint had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 104.54%. The company had revenue of $12.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.60 million.

JYNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Joint in a research report on Friday, November 8th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Joint from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Joint has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

In other news, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total transaction of $1,776,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Joint by 23.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Joint by 11.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Joint by 18.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Joint by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Joint by 1,199.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JYNT opened at $16.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.22. The stock has a market cap of $227.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 403.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. Joint has a 12 month low of $7.34 and a 12 month high of $21.80.

About Joint

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights. As of March 07, 2019, the company operated 450 clinics in the United States.

