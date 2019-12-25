$15.35 Million in Sales Expected for Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) to post sales of $15.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Capital Southwest’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.91 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $14.56 million. Capital Southwest reported sales of $13.87 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital Southwest will report full-year sales of $61.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $59.82 million to $63.49 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $67.63 million, with estimates ranging from $61.81 million to $70.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Capital Southwest.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $15.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 million. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 44.96%.

CSWC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.50 price target on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.42.

CSWC opened at $21.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $375.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.62. Capital Southwest has a 1 year low of $18.61 and a 1 year high of $22.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.68%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSWC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 521.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Advantage Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Capital Southwest by 575.9% during the third quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 7,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 6,778 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Capital Southwest by 4,647.2% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,545 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 8,365 shares during the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV bought a new stake in Capital Southwest in the third quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Capital Southwest in the second quarter worth about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.19% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

